Global Endowment Management LP Has $893,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,338,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675,568. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

