Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
RSPG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The firm has a market cap of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
