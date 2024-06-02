Global Endowment Management LP Sells 21,300 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 1,434,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 964,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 234.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 543,588 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $5,515,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

