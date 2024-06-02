Global Endowment Management LP Sells 2,400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

