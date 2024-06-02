Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Global Payments worth $95,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

