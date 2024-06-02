Glovista Investments LLC Buys 6,149 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 132.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. 13,782,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,551,768. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

