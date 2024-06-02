Glovista Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises about 0.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 566,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

