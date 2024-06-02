Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April comprises approximately 1.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

EAPR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

