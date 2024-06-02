GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.29. The stock had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $319.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

