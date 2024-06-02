GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 60,731 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,334,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,546. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

