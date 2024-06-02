GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,619,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,336. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

