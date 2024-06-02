GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

