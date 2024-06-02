GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 3.3% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.63. The stock had a trading volume of 107,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $304.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.