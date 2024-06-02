Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.
About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.