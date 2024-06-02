Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

