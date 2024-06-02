Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 220,000 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a PE ratio of 765.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

About Goldplat

(Get Free Report)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.