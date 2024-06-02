Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 1,002,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,745. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $275.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

