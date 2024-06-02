Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Grifols by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grifols by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $26,137,000.

NASDAQ GRFS remained flat at $7.16 on Friday. 481,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

