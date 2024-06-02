Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 25.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Groupon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRPN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Groupon has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

