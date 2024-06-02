Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Invests $55 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 499,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 30.6% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. 2,974,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

