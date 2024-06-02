HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 1.1 %

IKNA stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,060 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

