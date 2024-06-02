HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $339.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

