Head to Head Review: Super Group (SGHC) versus The Competition

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Super Group
|4.33%
|11.56%
|6.93%
|Super Group Competitors
|-113.14%
|-54.97%
|-21.47%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Super Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Super Group
|$1.55 billion
|-$11.42 million
|30.25
|Super Group Competitors
|$4.13 billion
|$96.90 million
|23.57
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Super Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Super Group
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Super Group Competitors
|219
|974
|2205
|62
|2.61
Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 31.44%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
