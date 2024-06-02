HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 83,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,122. The stock has a market cap of $829.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

