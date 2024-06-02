Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.54 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $43.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00052110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.38167 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09996965 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $30,674,438.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

