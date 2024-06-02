HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $243.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.33.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $221.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $225.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

