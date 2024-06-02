Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.61

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.61 and traded as high as $50.01. Heineken shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 46,926 shares traded.

Heineken Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4536 per share. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

