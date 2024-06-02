Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $817.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 458,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

