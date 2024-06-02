Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,793. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

