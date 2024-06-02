Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

