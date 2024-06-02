Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hormel Foods
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.