HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

