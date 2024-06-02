Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,581 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 597,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,580. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

