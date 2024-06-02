Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. Immunome has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. Analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the third quarter worth $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

