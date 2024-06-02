Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Head-To-Head Survey

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Redwood Trust pays out 914.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $724.00 million 1.16 -$2.27 million $0.07 90.57 Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 5.69 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -556.48

This table compares Redwood Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 3.06% 4.83% 0.38% Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Redwood Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75 Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates business purpose loans to investors in single-family and multifamily residential properties and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential consumer and investor securitization activities, and business purpose lending bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company is elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

