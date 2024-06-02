InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in InMode by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.20. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.