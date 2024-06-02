Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

ISSC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.