Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 10.0 %
WM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.
About Wallbridge Mining
