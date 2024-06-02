Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Purchases C$11,000.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 10.0 %

WM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

