Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,605. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

