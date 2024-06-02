Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insmed stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

