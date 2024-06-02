Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $63.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

