Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $175.16.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

