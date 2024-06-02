Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $175.16.
Intact Financial Company Profile
