Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 95,797,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

