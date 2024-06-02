International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

