Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.83. 66,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,479. The firm has a market cap of $356.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.17. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

