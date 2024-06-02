Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
