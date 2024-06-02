Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,757,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.