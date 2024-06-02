Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 4,335,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

