IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 867,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 217,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,708 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

