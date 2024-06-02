Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ipsen Trading Up 1.0 %

Ipsen stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.