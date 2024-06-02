Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ipsen Trading Up 1.0 %
Ipsen stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.
Ipsen Company Profile
