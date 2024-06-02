IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

IQE Stock Up 2.7 %

IQEPF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. IQE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.46.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

