iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.40% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,082,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.