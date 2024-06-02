iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 689,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 262,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 129,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 344,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 4,807,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,175. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

